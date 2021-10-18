'Maanaadu' release pushed to November 25!

Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu will not be releasing for this Diwali. The film's producer Suresh Kamatchi has said that he wants all his distributors and theater owners to make money and hence, opting out of the Diwali release.

Sources say that as both Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal-Arya's Enemy will be occupying most of the screens during the Diwali weekend, the Silambarasan TR starrer would not have any other option but to release in a minimal number of screens.