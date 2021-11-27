  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Maanaadu' remake rights in demand!

Maanaadu

The makers of Maanaadu are flooded with offers to remake their film in Telugu and Hindi. 

Yes, a leading distributor from Telugu has offered five crores to procure the dubbing and remake rights of the film. Meanwhile, a prominent Hindi producer has watched the film yesterday and was excited to remake the film in Hindi. He is in talks with a couple of leading Hindi heroes to reprise Silambarasan TR's role.

An official announcement on the Telugu and Hindi remake rights will be out in a week, says a source close to the team.

Meanwhile, despite heavy rains, Maanaadu is performing well at the box office. The film holds steady at the box office for the third consecutive day.

