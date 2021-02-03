'Maanaadu' teaser looks innovative and interesting!

The first look teaser of Silambarasan TR's political thriller Maanaadu is out on the internet now. The makers have arranged the shots backward in the first few minutes of the teaser and it looks like the screenplay is time-based. Interestingly, Rewind is the title of the Hindi dubbed version of the film.

The teaser is action-packed with several racy action scenes and chase sequences. Silambarsan TR looks stylish and suave in the teaser while they have also showcased a glimpse of other prominent stars like SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's score also sounds quirky and stylish in the teaser. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Venkat Prabhu is directing the film and only a few days shoot left. If all goes well, Maanaadu is likely to hit the screens in May of this year.

Watch the teaser here: