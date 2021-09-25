'Maanaadu' trailer coming soon!

The trailer of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu will be out very soon, says the film's director Venkat Prabhu. After the Valimai glimpse, fans have asked both Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR to reveal a glimpse from their film Maanaadu.

Replying to one of the fans, Venkat Prabhu said: "We are planning for a trailer launch". Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu is a time loop-based political action thriller.