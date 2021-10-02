'Maanaadu' trailer looks impressive!

The trailer of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu looks super impressive with racy cuts and the first of its kind (for Tamil cinema) time loop angle. From the trailer, it looks like Silambarasan TR comes as an assassin who kills the Chief Minister in a political gathering, and the event repeats 'N' a number of times.

Interestingly, not just the protagonist, the antagonist also knows the time loop and this brings in an interesting angle!

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays STR's pair in the film while SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters.

The film is slated to release this Diwali!



Watch the trailer here: