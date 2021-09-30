'Maanaadu' trailer to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada!

The trailer of Silambarasan TR's time-based political action thriller Maanaadu is all set to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.
AR Murugadoss is releasing the Tamil version, Nivin Pauly will be posting the Malayalam trailer on his social media pages, Rakshit Shetty will be revealing the Kannada trailer, and Telugu actor Nani to unveil the Telugu version of the trailer.
Produced by Suresh Kamatchi and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the trailer of Maanaadu will be out on October 2.
Kalyani Priyadarshan plays STR's pair in the film while SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera. The film is scheduled to release for this Diwali.