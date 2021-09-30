'Maanaadu' trailer to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada!

The trailer of Silambarasan TR's time-based political action thriller Maanaadu is all set to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

AR Murugadoss is releasing the Tamil version, Nivin Pauly will be posting the Malayalam trailer on his social media pages, Rakshit Shetty will be revealing the Kannada trailer, and Telugu actor Nani to unveil the Telugu version of the trailer.