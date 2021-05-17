‘Maanaadu’: Two days shoot left for completion!

Reliable sources say that only two days shoot left in Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu.

We hear that the makers had plans to shoot a flight interior scene in Hosur but due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, the makers have put their shooting plans on hold.

Also, the team wants the director Venkat Prabhu to take some time to come out of his personal loss. Recently Venkat Prabhu's mom Manimegalai passed away.