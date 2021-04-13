Maanaadu will be a milestone in Silambarasan TR and Venkat Prabhu's career

Producer Suresh Kamatchi is upbeat about his upcoming political action thriller film Maanaadu featuring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film also boasts an ensemble of actors including SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi, and Karunakaran.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Richard M Nathan cranks the camera. Producer Suresh Kamatchi tweeted: "From what I have seen so far, Maanaadu will be a milestone film for both Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR. My wishes to all the technicians Richard M Nathan and Yuvan Shankar Raja".

Suresh Kamatchi is planning to release the film for the Ramzan holidays.

After completing Maanaadu, Silambarasan TR will begin shooting for Pathu Thala and Gautham Menon's Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan.