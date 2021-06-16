'Maanaadu' will release only in theatres, confirms producer Suresh Kamatchi!

Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of Silambarasan TR's upcoming political thriller Maanaadu has revealed that the film will release only in theaters and ruled out the direct OTT premiere reports.

He also added in an interaction that they are targeting the Ayudha Poojai holiday weekend for the possible theatrical release. The makers have completed most of the portions and only a couple of days' work left to wrap up.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu also has an ensemble of actors including Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Y Gee Mahendran, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran, Aravind Akash, and Karunakaran.

Venkat Prabhu's regular Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. In the upcoming Twitter Spaces session, the makers will announce more details.