Maanvi Gagroo: Docu-film 'Cheer Haran' explores sociopolitical fabric of Haryana

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo unveiled the motion poster of Cheer Haran saying the upcoming film explores the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana.

"There's no doubt Cheer Haran is an important film. It's handling of the sociopolitical fabric of Haryana, it's depiction and researched understanding of the events leading up to the riots of February, 2016 is thorough. Documentaries have been one of my favourite genres and Cheer Haran is a well made one and relevant too," Maanvi said.