Maanvi Gagroo to be seen in virtual play 'Islands Of Contentment'

"Islands Of Contentment" is written by Dipti Bramhandkar, and co-directed by Arpita Mukherjee and Hannah Wolf, with filmed monologues directed by Rahul Chittella. Maanvi will be seen sharing the stage with the likes of Ajay Naidu, Kalki Koechlin and Suraj Sharma.

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is currently shooting for the new season of the popular series "Four More Shots Please", will be seen in a virtual play titled "Islands Of Contentment".

"I am absolutely pumped about the performance as this plunge will enable me to broaden my base. As an artiste, I strongly believe that an actor must not be confined to one medium or format and that content always trumps everything else. 'Islands Of Contentment' will have 13 monologues and given the unique virtual format that we have taken to, it is the content that will make the audiences feel extremely relatable," said Maanvi.

"The topics are around modern relationships and I, for one, am honoured to be a part of this venture, especially given the global reach, which will allow me to widen my fan base. The pandemic has forced us to be more creative with not just the content and stories but their format and execution as well. It has brought the world closer, in more ways than one," she added.

"Islands Of Contentment" will be performed over the weekends from April 16 to May 2. It is presented by New York's non profit broadway performance venue, The Tank.

