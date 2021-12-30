'Maayon' team changes phrase in song lyric that sparked debate

The single track 'Maayone Manivanna' from the film 'Maayon', set to tune by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Carnatic legends Ranjani and Gayatri, was released recently. It became a huge hit garnering over a million views in a short period of time.

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) The team of 'Maayon', which features actors Sibiraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, has changed a phrase in a lyric video of a song from the film after it became a point of debate on social media.

However, a particular phrase from the song turned into a point of controversy. It even become a subject of debate among fans of music director Ilaiyaraja. The line 'Thaal Panindhom' sung by Ranjani and Gayatri was mentioned as 'Thaazh Panindhom' in the lyrical video. Comments on the video questioned the makers as to which phrase was appropriate with some urging the team to clarify.

'Thaal Panindhom' means surrender to the feet of Almighty. Whereas 'Thaazh Panindhom' translates to complete surrender.

The 'Maayon' team has now clarified that according to the ancient text 'Poorananooru', 'Thaal Panindhom' and 'Thaazh Panindhom' both mean surrender to the Almighty's feet.

However, following requests from fans and music lovers, they have changed the lyrics in the video as 'Thaal Pananidhom'. "This is going to stay forever in the digital medium and hence we thought we should make appropriate changes as requested by fans and music lovers," says a member of the team.

The film is produced by Arunmozhi Manickam of Double Meaning Productions who has also written the screenplay for the film. It is directed by a debutant filmmaker N. Kishore.

--IANS

mani/kr