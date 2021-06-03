Madalsa Sharma wore a 10-kilo lehenga for wedding scene in 'Anupamaa'

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Television actress Madalsa Sharma says she wore a lehenga weighing 10 kilos for a wedding sequence in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's popular show "Anupamaa". The actress wore the stunning pink lehenga for the wedding sequence of her character Kavya to Vanraj Shah.

Madalsa, who is married to actor Mimoh Chakraborty, says it was a challenge wearing the lehenga.