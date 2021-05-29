Madhan Karky: 'Chinmayi's claim is yet another lie'!

In a recent Twitter spaces session, Chinmayi said that it was only because of Madhan Karky's compulsion, that she invited his dad Vairamuthu for her wedding.

But now, Karky has said that Chinmayi's claim is yet another lie. "This is just another lie. She wanted to invite my dad for her wedding. But my dad did not give an appointment as he was upset with her. She requested me to get an appointment. I got it for her. She went to his house alone, touched his feet, got blessings and invited him", wrote Madhan Karky when a netizen asked him to clarify the issue.