Madhavan and Harris Jayaraj are excited about 'Minnale' re-release!

Minnale was a huge turning point in actor Madhavan's career. The songs composed by Harris Jayaraj were chartbusters and the film went on to become a massive blockbuster at the box office. Directed by Gautham Menon, the film was also remade in Hindi.

Now, nearly after twenty years, Minnale got a re-release in the selected theaters across Tamil Nadu. A fan of Madhavan tweeted:"#Minnale Re Release at my Paradise @VettriTheatres. Today Evening show @ActorMadhavan @menongautham @Jharrisjayaraj".

Replying to the fan, Madhavan wrote: "Pls do send me a video of the show and reactions bro".

"Remastered “Minnalae” getting released today marking our 20th year. Guys do watch and post your comments", tweeted Harris Jayaraj, the composer of the film.