Madhavan and his family tested negative for COVID19

A few weeks before, Madhavan and his family members were tested positive for COVID19. Now, the actor has shared the happy news with his fans saying that all the members of his family are now tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

"Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again-Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions & following protocol even at home. God's grace we are all fit and fine now", tweeted Madhavan.