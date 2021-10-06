Madhavan lends voice for new sci-docu 'India's Space Odyssey'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan lends his voice for the upcoming science documentary titled 'India's Space Odyssey' that captures the landmark endeavours achieved during India's space programme which helps understand the tough circumstances under which ISRO succeeded, a victory considered impossible by some around the world.

Talking about the show, Madhavan said, "Curiosity has brought humans to where we are today, and it will continue to do so. I thank Discovery India for this wonderful learning opportunity, and I feel honoured to have lent my voice to a project that could inspire future generations to embark on their quest to explore space".

Produced by Miditech Studios, 'India's Space Odyssey' features different experts from ISRO as well as space historians and researchers and most notably, the former Chairman of ISRO, Dr. G. Madhavan Nair.

The journey was commenced by Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai on India's quest to become a leader in space exploration and pioneering space technology.

"The Indian space programme since its inception has achieved significant feats, thanks to the contributions of all the people who have worked alongside the programme. We are delighted that a platform like Discovery has been taking these initiatives to the people in an attempt to encourage and inspire them," said Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman ISRO, Secretary DOS.

Using a combination of expert interviews, archive footage and graphic representations this special documentary captures the journey so far and further highlights India's most revolutionary space developments with the highly complex Chandraayan and Mangalyaan missions.

"We focus on exploring content that will give the audience an enriching and inspiring experience. We believe 'India's Space Odyssey' will delight Discovery fans and draw in all the space enthusiasts from across the country who are looking to satisfy their curiosity," said Sai Abhishek, Original Content Head, South Asia, Discovery Inc.

The documentary is premiering on October 7 on discovery+.

--IANS

aru/kr