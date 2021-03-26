Madhavan tested positive for COVID19

Actor Madhavan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his Twitter page to confirm the news and added that he is recuperating well.

"Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up.BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well", tweeted Madhavan by hinting that after this 3 Idiots costar Aamir Khan, he also tested positive for COVID19.

