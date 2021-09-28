Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release on April 1, 2022

Madhavan's multilingual directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to release on April 1, 2022. The film is the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, Madhavan is also said to have highlighted the false espionage allegation against the former.

In an official statement, the makers said: "We are elated to inform you that the much-awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released worldwide in theatres on 1st April 2022. We have made this movie with a lot of love and dedication and are grateful for all the support that you have shown us so far".