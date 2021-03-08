Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up 'India Lockdown'

The film features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra among others.

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has wrapped up shoot of his upcoming film "India Lockdown" in a start-to-finish schedule. The film has been shot in various parts of Mumbai and Pune.

"We have finished shooting for the film. With such amazing actors by my side, it has been a memorable experience. The post-production will start soon," said Bhandarkar.

Producer Pranav Jain added: "I was pleasantly surprised to see the shoot getting over in a perfectly planned manner. Working with Madhur, his team and the whole cast has been a wonderful experience."

The story of the film revolves around the universal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, irrespective of strata and demographics.

