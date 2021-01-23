Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' goes on floors

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle, along with a few pictures from the set."MADHUR BHANDARKAR STARTS SHOOT... #MadhurBhandarkar commences the shoot of his next venture #IndiaLockdown... Mahurat ceremony held prior to the shoot, which was attended by Pradeep Jain and Pranav Jain, who produce the film along with Madhur," he tweeted.Reportedly, 'India Lockdown' will revolve around the emotional, mental, and financial repercussions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide. The flick will feature actors Prateik Babbar, Saie Tamhankar, and 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' fame AahanaKumra.Madhur also shared the news on Twitter and said, "Shooting starts of film #IndiaLockdown @prateikbabbar @SaieTamhankar @AahanaKumra @shweta_official @ShihabZarin #PrakashBelawadi @pjmotionpicture @pranavjain27 #IndiaLockdown."The upcoming film will be bankrolled by PJ Motion Pictures and Bhandarkar Entertainment. The film was officially announced in December, last year. (ANI)