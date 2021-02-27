Madhuri: 'Choli ke peeche', 'Ek do teen', 'Chane ke khet' put me to test

"There are a lot of songs which were difficult for me. But the ones which really put me to test were performances like Choli ke piche kya hai, Chane ke khet mein, Ke sera sera, Ek do teen and Tamma tamma," Madhuri, who is currently seen as judge in "Dance Deewane 3", said.

"While these were some of the most difficult songs that I danced on, they are also the most memorable ones," she added.

Madhuri feels choreography in films has become more challenging.

"Choreography in movies is definitely more challenging today. These days, dance involves a lot of leaps and there are several new techniques for lifts as well. The choreography these days has a lot of physical movements compared to before," she said.

The actress pointed out that there were no stunts in dance before, but now if one wants to become an all-round dancer, one should be skilled in stunts, too.

"It is definitely more challenging. The young kids who are six and seven also dance well at such a small age. I wonder what magic they will do later!" she said.

