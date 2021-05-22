Madhuri Dixit condoles demise of veteran music composer Vijay Patil

Vijay passed away on Saturday reportedly due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. He was 78 when he breathed his last.Madhuri took to her Twitter handle and expressed her grief on the veteran composer's demise."My heartfelt condolences to the family of #RamLaxman ji Folded hands Thank you for your timeless music including some of my most popular songs from HAHK (Hum Apke Hain Kaun). Ishwar apki aatma ko shanti de #RIP," she tweeted.Vijay had composed music for some of the iconic songs of 90s Bollywood movies including Madhuri Dixit's hit songs- 'Maye Ni Maye', 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'Earlier, in the day megastar, Salman Khan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also mourned the demise of the veteran music composer.The departed soul had contributed songs to some of the most successful movies of Salman Khan like 'Maine pyaar kiya', 'Patthar ke phool', 'Hum saath saath hain', Hum apke hain kaun'.He had also worked with Lata Mangeshkar.Lata has given vocals to popular Ram Laxman songs like 'Maye Ni Maye', 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana', 'Kabootar Ja Ja Ja', among many others. All these songs are from Salman Khan's superhit movies.As per reports, Vijay, who passed away at 2 am today, had taken the second jab of COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued, and a doctor was treating him for that.Vijay's musical partner Surendra, who was Raam of the duo, had passed away in 1976 soon after they signed the film 'Agent Vinod'. Vijay had continued to use his partner's name in his creations nevertheless to honour his memory.Raam Laxman, known for giving superhit music for several Hindi films, also composed music in several Marathi films of Dada Kondke. He composed music for more than 75 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri. (ANI)