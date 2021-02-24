Madhuri Dixit garners 22M followers on Instagram

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has gained a whopping fan following of 22 million on Instagram. She has posted a boomerang video on the video and photo sharing platform, thanking fans for all the love.

Madhuri will next be seen as a judge in the upcoming show "Dance Deewane" alongside choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal.