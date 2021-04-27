Madhuri Dixit gets her second jab of Covid vax

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has urged everyone to get vaccinated, adding that she has received her second jab of the Covid vaccine.

"Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe," Madhuri wrote as caption with a picture on Instagram she posted on Monday night, where she is seen sitting on a chair and getting the second dose.