Madhuri Dixit goes down memory lane

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The beautiful actress Madhuri Dixit Nene got nostalgic on the completion of 19 years of her movie 'Devdas' that also starred Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She took to social media and poured out her emotions saying that even after 19 years those moments are so refreshing and paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar who recently passed away.