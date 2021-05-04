Madhuri Dixit: Hold your loved ones closer than ever

"Hold your loved ones closer than ever," she wrote alongside an image that sees her strike a smiling pose with husband Sriram Nene.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene reiterated the need to hold on to loved ones in the time of crisis, in a new post she shared on Tuesday evening.

In the image, which seems to be clicked abroad, Madhuri sports sporting a denim dungaree with a black full-sleeved top. She lets her hair open and completes the casual look with spectacles and sneakers. Hubby Nene wears a dark blue pullover, with white shirt and shorts, with socks and sneakers.

Madhuri tagged the post with #MayThe4thBeWithYou.

Among the earliest to post a reaction was Arjun Bijlani, who described the couple as "cute".

Madhuri will next be seen in the web series "Finding Anamika". She plays a superstar who goes missing. Manav Kaul and Mohit Raina also star in the show.

--IANS

