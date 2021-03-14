Madhuri Dixit introduces fans to her 'riyaaz partner'

The 'Kalank' star hopped on to Instagram and put up a picture of herself with her furry friend.The snap captures Madhuri as she smilingly stares at her pet dog while she gets ready for 'riyaaz' (practice) of Kathak with anklets tied to her feet. The duo is seen looking each other in eyes as they sat on the couch, next to each other.Dressed in a white chikankari kurti and churidar, the actor bore a no-makeup look and tied her hair back in a ponytail.Taking to the captions, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' star wrote, "My Riyaaz Partner."More than one million fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, while many left red heart and fire emoticons, in awe of the loveable photograph.Of late, the 'Gulab Gang' star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.Earlier last week, she introduced her character from the upcoming Netflix series 'Finding Anamika' by sharing a picture from the film. (ANI)