Madhuri Dixit is 'back on set', days after second dose of Covid vax

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform fans that she was "back on set".

The 53-year-old veteran had taken her second dose of the Covid vaccine a while back, and on Instagram she has posted a series of pictures where she strikes classic poses in a shimmering silver saree and matching blouse. She completes her look with matching neck piece, earrings and a single bracelet on the right hand. She wears her hair open and goes for matching heels in the photo-op of three images.