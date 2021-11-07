Madhuri Dixit praises son Ryan for donating hair to cancer society

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Ryan sitting at a salon and getting a harircut for the donation.Sharing the clip, Madhuri wrote an inspirational caption detailing how her son made the decision.Calling her son, a 'hero', Madhuri wrote, "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES..... But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special."Giving a shoutout to her son, the 'Kalank' actor added, "Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial"The post garnered thousands of comments within a few hours of being shared.Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Such a beautiful thought, bless him."Actor Genelia Deshmukh also wrote, "Unbelievable...Ryan..You are definitely God's child."National Cancer Awareness Day is observed every year on November 7 to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama Netflix series titled 'Finding Anamika'.The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic female actor. (ANI)