Madhuri Dixit, Radhika Apte inspire Bhavika Motwani

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Bhavika Motwani, who makes her acting debut with the short film "Red Shirt", says Madhuri Dixit is her greatest inspiration. The young artist also enjoys watching actress Radhika Apte's work.

"I've grown up watching and learning from Madhuri Dixit ma'am. The way she can say 1,000 words just by her expressions is unmatchable," Bhavika tells IANS.