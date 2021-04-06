Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic 'Ek do teen' song in latest Instagram post

Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a fun video as she recreated the choreography of the song with dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia between a shot.In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a yellow designer suit and donning a white dupatta and matching jewellery. Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gracefully performs the dancing steps, and the fellow judges on the show couldn't stop themselves from joining in.Taking to the caption, the 53-year-old noted down the lyrics of the popular song from the 1988 film 'Tezaab'.She wrote, " Ek do teen," and added a dancing girl emoticon.Celebrity followers including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder and more than one lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans dropped in heart eyes emoticons as they adored the video.The song 'Ek Do Teen' from Madhuri's starrer 'Tezaab' is a much-loved song from the film. Crooned by Alka Yagnik, the song was choreographed by late choreographer Saroj Khan. The song was later remade for 'Baaghi 2', with Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)