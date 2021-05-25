Madhuri Dixit relives memories of 'Prem Granth' on movie's 25th anniversary

The 'Kalank' actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of throwback pictures from behind the scenes.Terming the movie as an 'iconic film,' Madhuri shared the first picture which is a still from a shot that features late legendary actors Shammi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, as Madhuri stands with them and shares the screen space.The second snap is an all smiles picture of the 'Aaja Nachle' actor along with a young girl. The next image is of the star cast along with the production staff associated with the film and it also features late choreographer Saroj Khan.The last photo showcased Madhuri dressed in the traditional dress as she sits on a chair alongside the producer of the film Randhir Kapoor.The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star wrote in the caption, "n iconic film based on a subject ahead of its time (folded hands emoticon)#25YearsOfPremGranth."The post garnered more than 87,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform with scores of fans leaving red heart and fire emoticons as they celebrated 25 years of 'Prem Granth.'Directed by Rajiv Kapoor, the movie stars Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit and deals with the subject of sexual assault. The movie features an ensemble star cast including Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Prem Chopra, Reema Lagoo, Himani Shivpuri among many others. The plot of the film is adapted from of Thomas Hardy's English novel 'Tess of the d'Urbervilles' (ANI)