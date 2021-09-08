Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, others extend birthday wishes to Asha Bhosle

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture of herself with the birthday star in which the two can be seen looking gorgeous in graceful sarees.Along with the picture, Madhuri tweeted, "Dear @ashabhosle. Tai, A very happy birthday to you. Your magical voice enthrals us all. I have always enjoyed expressing to your vocals. Lots of love."Singer Shankar Mahadevan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo in which he can be seen clicking a selfie with "the queen"."She is the queen !! Am so honoured to spend such amazing moments with her !! Happiest birthday my dearest @asha.bhosle! Didi loads of love," he penned the caption.Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished the "living Legend" on her special day, appreciating her contribution to the Indian music industry."Happy birthday living Legend @ashabhosle didi your contribution to Indian Music Industry is remarkable you continue to inspire generations, Wishing you good health & long life," he tweeted.Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared birthday greetings for the 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' singer in his current signature style -- by posting a beautiful digital portrait of Bhosle along with the message, "Happy Birthday Respected @asha.bhosle tai, may god bless you with good health and long life."Sarod maestro and composer Amjad Ali Khan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself posing for the camera with the iconic singer.He wrote, "Wishing the iconic @ashabhosle ji a very Happy Birthday!!"The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and spanned an illustrious fruitful journey in the music industry of more than six decades.In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.The singer has given hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among several others.She was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)