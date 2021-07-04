Madhuri Dixit shares beautiful monochrome picture

Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and shared the photo along with the caption, "Sundays are the best to pause and reflect... Hope you are all safe and enjoying family time today. #WeekendVibe."In the photo, the 'Dedh Ishqiya' actor could be seen dressed in a stunning saree with a sleeveless blouse. She was holding a bouquet in her hand while looking into a mirror. Madhuri completed the look with diamond danglers.The post from the 54-year-old actor garnered more than 79 thousand likes within an hour of it being shared.On the work front, Madhuri, who is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, 'Dance Deewane 3' was last seen in 'Kalank' in 2019.She is reportedly set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming thriller series 'Finding Anamika'. The series also features Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. (ANI)