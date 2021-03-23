Madhuri Dixit, Waheeda Rehman recreate 60s magic, grooves on iconic song from 'Teesri Kasam'

Be it treating fans with her alluring snaps, or be it wooing them with her graceful acting skills, Bollywood's 'Dhak-Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit leaves no stone unturned to amaze her fans.Currently, the 'Kalank' actor was seen recreating 60s magic with the legendary actor Waheeda Rehman on the sets of her dance show 'Dance Deewane 3'.Madhuri took to her Instagram and shared a captivating video with the iconic actor where she is seen grooving on the senior star's popular song 'Paan Khaaye Saiyaan Humaro' from the 1966 movie 'Teesri Kasam'.The latest video is no less than a visual treat to all the fans on social media as both the iconic stars of their era were seen exuding elegance while performing the steps on the song for the camera lens.Within hours of posting the video clip, scores of the star's fans chimed into the comments section and left heart and fire stuck emoticons for the legends.Both the stars are a vision to behold in the clip. Where the legendary actor Waheeda Rehman was seen clad in a bright yellow saree with an elegant neckpiece; Madhuri was seen donning a white shirt with a bright pink patterned lehenga. She accessorized her look with a modish green neckpiece.On a related note, Waheeda Rehman would be seen appearing as a celebrity guest on the dance show 'Dance Deewane 3' for the upcoming episode this weekend. (ANI)