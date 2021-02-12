Madhuri Dixit wishes Shriram Nene on his birthday with heartfelt post

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her husband, wishing him on the occasion of his birthday. Along with the picture, Madhuri also penned a heartwarming note for her better-half.She wrote, "Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you."In the picture, the happily married couple can be seen striking a happy pose for the camera with a scenic view in the backdrop.Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced any new projects yet. (ANI)