Madhuri Dixit: Wonderful time for women to be in films

Participating in the closing ceremony of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India here, where she was honoured, Madhuri, while responding to a question on what had changed in the world of cinema, said, "There are lots of changes but the one big change is when I used to go for shooting earlier, the women on the sets would either be actors or hair dressers. Today, when I go to sets, women are in every department - be it as assistant directors, directors, camerawoman or writers.

Panaji, Nov 28 (IANS) Pointing out that with more women entering various departments of the film industry, films were getting better for women, actress Madhuri Dixit on Sunday said that this was a wonderful time for women to be in films.

"Looking at them, it feels good to know that we are progressing. The films too are becoming better for women. I think this is a wonderful time for women to be in films. That is the biggest change," she said.

Earlier, delivering a speech at the event, the actress said, "It is heartening to note that IFFI provides a global platform to Indian content creators, technicians, allowing them to showcase the prowess of Indian entertainment to the world."

Pointing out that making a film was not easy, the actress said, "It takes months, if not years, to offer a story to the audience. I would like to appreciate every filmmaker, artiste and technician for their perseverance and for the courage to hold on to their dreams, for giving us a chance to fall in love with their stories."

Even during the course of her speech, the actress took time to specifically call out the contribution of women and their voices, which she said, "have become so integral to the growth of not just our industry and also our nation."

Pointing out that IFFI, this year, had began its journey, by recognising one of the most iconic female actors of the country, Hema Malini, with the Indian film personality of the year award, the actress said IFFI, in the last few days, had showcased several movies led by women, both behind and in front of the camera.

"I applaud them for their conviction, commitment and for being an inspiration to the younger generation of female creators, writers, actors as they work towards making their mark in this industry," she said.

--IANS

mani/kr