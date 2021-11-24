Madhuri recreates 'Ek do teen', 'Channe ke khet mein' hook steps on Meghan Trainor's track

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit-Nene has given a sprinkle of Bollywood to singer Meghan Trainor's track 'Me Too' on social media.

The Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri jumped on the trend wagon as she danced on the number 'Me Too' on Instagram reels.

In the clip, she starts off easily with effortless steps and then gives a spin of the hook steps of 'Ek do teen', 'Channe ke khet mein' and 'Tamma tamma' -- a few tracks featuring the actress.