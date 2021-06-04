Madonna: My father taught me importance of earning one's way in life

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Singer Madonna has penned a heart-warming note for her father Silvio Ciccone on his 90th birthday. She says he taught her the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life.

The pop star posted a collage of pictures featuring her family in her father's vineyard. Along side the clip, she wrote: "My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had -- He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life… Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. #happybirthday #ohfather#thestrangers @cicconevineyard."