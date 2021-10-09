'Madras' to be remade in Hindi?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that producer KE Gnanavel Raja's Madras is likely to be remade in Hindi.

We hear that the producer has already initiated talks with a leading corporate production house in Bollywood to remake the film in Hindi. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film went on to become a blockbuster for Karthi and also got the director the opportunity to make two films with Superstar Rajinikanth.