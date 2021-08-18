Mae Whitman comes out as 'pansexual'

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Mae Whitman, who has starred in films such as "The Duff", "One Fine Day" and "Independence Day", has come out and spoken about her sexuality.

She talked about her sexuality on social media and praised her animated fantasy-comedy show "The Owl House".

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," Whitman wrote, reports femalefirst.co.uk.