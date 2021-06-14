Maestro final shoot schedule begins

The first major Telugu film to resume the shoot after the second wave of coronavirus is Nithin starrer ‘Maestro’. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film’s shoot has commenced today. This is the final shooting schedule for the movie.

Currently, the team is canning scenes involving Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia. With this, the entire shooting part will be wrapped up. Tamannaah is playing a negative role. Nithin will be seen as a blind person.

Nabha Natesh has paired opposite Nithiin in this thriller that is based on Bollywood’s blockbuster ‘Andhadhun’.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Shreshth Movies Banner, while Rajkumar Akella is presenting it.

