Mafia pair Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in Hari's next?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the Mafia pair Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar are likely to share screen space again for director Hari's upcoming commercial action entertainer. Sources say that the shoot of the film will begin in February.

To be produced by Drumstick Productions, the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. We hear that Hari is planning to make a comeback as his last two films Singam III and Saamy Square bombed at the box office. He was supposed to join hands with Suriya but the actor opted out of the project saying that he didn't like the script.