Maha records 10 Covid deaths, lowest since April 20, 2020

On April 20 last year, the state had recorded a single-digit (9) fatalities in the early days of the pandemic, after which the death figures had steadily risen.

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Spelling festive cheer, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 10 Covid-19 deaths - the lowest tally since April 20, 2020, health officials said here.

The state also recorded 809 new cases for the day taking up the cumulative tally to 66,11,887 till date, while the total fatalities stood at 140,226 - both highest in the country.

Of the 10 deaths, four were in Mumbai, two each in Satara and Beed, and one each in Ahmednagar and Sindhudurg, with the remaining 30 districts notching zero fatalities.

The mortality rate stands at 2.12 per cent while the recovery rate is 97.59 per cent, with only 15,552 active cases currently under treatment.

The highest - 4,503 - active cases are in Mumbai, while Dhule and Nandurbar have the lowest, only one each.

--IANS

qn/vd