'Maha teaser': Hansika plays mom for the first time!

The teaser of Hansika's Maha is out on social media. For the first time in her career, the actress seems to be playing a mom in the film. It looks like the film is all about how the actress saves her missing child from a heartless kidnapper.

Ghibran is composing the music for Maha, which marks the 50th film of Hansika and she has been given the tagline 'Princess' in the title credits.