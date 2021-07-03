'Maha teaser': Hansika plays mom for the first time!

The teaser of Hansika's Maha is out on social media. For the first time in her career, the actress seems to be playing a mom in the film. It looks like the film is all about how the actress saves her missing child from a heartless kidnapper.
Ghibran is composing the music for Maha, which marks the 50th film of Hansika and she has been given the tagline 'Princess' in the title credits.
Laxman has cranked the camera for the film, John Abraham is taking care of the cuts, Manimozhi Ramadurai is in charge of the production design.
Watch the teaser here: