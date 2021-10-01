Maharashtra Governor honours actress Zarine Khan, 34 others for Covid work

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Zarine Khan was among the 35 corona warriors honoured by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with the Lok Seva Gaurav Puraskar.

The award presentation ceremony, which took place at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Thursday, was also attended by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale.