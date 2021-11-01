Maharshi Dave on how facing the camera fascinates him

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Maharshi Dave is currently seen in his debut show 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'. He admits that showbiz always fascinated him and being part of this show will help him in his acting career.

He says: "The world in front of the camera always fascinated me. How you could be a particular person and transform yourself to live a different life - yet be paid and acknowledged for it. That's something which still inspires me and keeps me going to mark my presence more and in a better way in the showbiz industry."