Maha's Nagpur logs first Omicron case, state tally rises to 18

Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner B. Radhkrishnan said that the condition of the patient - who arrived here on December 4 from a West African nation - is stable and he is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nagpur, who recently travelled to west Africa, has tested positive for the Covid-19 variant Omicron, taking the state's tally to 18, officials said here on Sunday.

None of his family members have tested positive but as a precaution, they have been kept under isolation, while the NMC health authorities are tracing all his contacts.

The patient is also reported to be suffering from heart problems and the genomic sequencing of his samples confirmed he was afflicted by Omicron, said the NMC chief.

With this, the eastern part of the state has got its first Omicron case, with the remaining being in Mumbai and Pune, with the state tally going up to 18 in the past 8 days.

All three cities have international airports and the state health authorities are monitoring all incoming passengers from the "high risk" countries besides random arrivals from other countries.

