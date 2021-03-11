Mahashivratri 2021: Bollywood stars pour in wishes for fans

Ajay Devgn shared a photo of him from his movie 'Shivaay' and captioned the post with some lines from a song from the movie. He wrote "Na aadi na ant hai uska. Vo sabka, na inka unka. Vahi Shoonya hai, Vahi Ika hai. Jiske bheetar basa Shivaayah."Bollywood's 'Queen', Kangana Ranaut tweeted a photo of her offering water to a Shivling and along with it she wrote, "Mahashivaratri ki shubhakamanaen #mahashivaratri #mahashivratri."Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood urged people to help others on the day rather than forwarding photos of Lord Shiva. He wrote, "Shiv bhagavaan ki photo forward karke nahin kisi ki madad karake mahashivaratri manaen. Om Namah Shivaay."Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted a photo of Lord Shiva along with a message that read, "Mahashivaratri ke paavan parv par aap sabhee ko shubhakaamanaen.Jay bholenaath.Jay Shivashankar.Om Namah shivaay."Actor Kunal Khemu also wished his fans by sharing a sweet message along with photos of him celebrating the day with his family. He wrote, "May this auspicious festival fill your and your loved ones lives with love, good health and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri. Herath Mubarak! Har Har Mahadev!"Urmila Matondkar celebrated the occasion by tweeting "Satya hi shiva hai," along with a photo of Shiva trident.Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared a celebratory post along with the caption,"#shivratri aap sabhi ko mahashivaratri kee haardik shubhakaamanaen."Actor and Member of parliament Sunny Deol tweeted, "mahaashivaraatri_kee_haardik_ shubhakaamanaen. mahaashivaraatri #har_har_mahaadev."Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. It is one of the major festivals in Hinduism and is meant to mark a remembrance of "overcoming darkness and ignorance." The occasion is observed by chanting prayers and remembering Lord Shiva. (ANI)